Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $29.71 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.