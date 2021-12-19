Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,343 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.