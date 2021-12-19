Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

