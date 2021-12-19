PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,200. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

