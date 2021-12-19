Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0454 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,159.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005339 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.00433297 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,735,089 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

