Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

PHR traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. 955,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

