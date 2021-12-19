Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phunware stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.06. 6,580,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,618,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 13.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHUN. TheStreet upgraded Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

