Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $343,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE SONY opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.