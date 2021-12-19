Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $636.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.90 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

