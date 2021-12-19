Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $187.59 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.