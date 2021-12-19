Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

