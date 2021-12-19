Piper Sandler Comments on Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

AMTB stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

