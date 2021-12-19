Piper Sandler Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

