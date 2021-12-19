Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank7 in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

BSVN opened at $22.13 on Friday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $108,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,375 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,861 in the last ninety days. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

