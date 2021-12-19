Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

