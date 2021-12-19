Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

