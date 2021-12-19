Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after buying an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

