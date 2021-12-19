Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

AY opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

