Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

