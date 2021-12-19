Polychain Monsters Price Tops $8.18 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00017393 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

