Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) versus Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Financial Analysis

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Portland General Electric pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korea Electric Power pays out -68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Korea Electric Power has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Korea Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Portland General Electric and Korea Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 2.16 $155.00 million $2.56 20.26 Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.24 $1.59 billion ($0.76) -12.01

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.81% 8.66% 2.50% Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55%

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Portland General Electric and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00 Korea Electric Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Korea Electric Power on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

