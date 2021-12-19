Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.