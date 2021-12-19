PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.70.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

