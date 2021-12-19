Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

PDS stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. 74,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.98. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,274,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

