Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $0.98 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.