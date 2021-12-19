Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.29.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.