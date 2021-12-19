PZ Cussons’ (PZC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 194 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.73 million and a PE ratio of -48.50. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.45%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

