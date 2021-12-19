Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

