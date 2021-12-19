Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Renasant has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

