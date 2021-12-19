Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $147.68. 2,704,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,639. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average is $175.28. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.