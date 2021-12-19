Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Qualys worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Qualys by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Qualys by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,554 shares of company stock worth $71,834,966 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

