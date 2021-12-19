Quant Price Reaches $180.98 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $29.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $180.98 or 0.00387424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009807 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $680.66 or 0.01457100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.