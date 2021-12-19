Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post sales of $27.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Quanterix reported sales of $26.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $104.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quanterix by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Quanterix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 436,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

