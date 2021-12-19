Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $16.88 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $45,681.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.39 or 0.08389349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00328335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00929447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00393639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00263554 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,550,203 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

