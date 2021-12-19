Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00391198 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009888 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000952 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.18 or 0.01365389 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

