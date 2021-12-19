Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,558 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.