Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.03 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.