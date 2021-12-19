Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $764,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

