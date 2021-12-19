Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 220 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

