Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 419 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

