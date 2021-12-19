Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 818,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

