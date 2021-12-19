Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

RTX stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

