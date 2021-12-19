RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.