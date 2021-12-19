Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.33) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($117.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($79.29) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($71.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,364.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

