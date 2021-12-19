Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.38 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.19). 5,103,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 633% from the average session volume of 696,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.20).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.39) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.39) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £466.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($81,765.46).

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

