Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.74) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 632.78 ($8.36).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.75).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.