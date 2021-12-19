Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX)’s stock price rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 101,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86.

Get Resverlogix alerts:

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.