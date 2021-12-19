REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $868.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. REV Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.