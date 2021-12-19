Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,008. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

