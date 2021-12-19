Reviewing W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for W&T Offshore and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 91.36%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Trillion Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.33 $37.79 million ($0.70) -4.63 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

